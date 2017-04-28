Mother says she won't be separating conjoined twins
Chelsea Torres, 22, gave birth to Callie and Carter on January 30 against the odds after doctors had advised her to get an abortion. The twins are now back home in Blackfoot, Idaho, United States, and doctors say the babies are healthy despite initially fearing they would not survive long.
Comments
Add your comments below
