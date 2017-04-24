Local students invited to YourFIT expo
Students from Blackfoot, Snake River and Shoshone-Bannock high schools are invited to a YourFIT expo from 5:30 pm to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 2 at the Shoshone-Bannock Hotel and Event Center. The event is for eighth grade students through high school seniors and their parents and families.
