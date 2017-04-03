Local schools hold 'Food Fued'
Snake River Junior High and Mountain View Middle School are in a "Food Feud" to help support the Blackfoot Community Food Bank. The students from each of the schools are competing to see who can bring in the most canned food that will go to benefit the Blackfoot Community Food Bank.
