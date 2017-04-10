Illusionists to wrap up 2016-17 season at BPAC

The Blackfoot Performing Arts Center will wrap up the 2016-17 season with the Russian-born illusionist, Vitaly Beckman at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 26. This concert will replace the magic Adam Trent show that was scheduled for Feb. 17. read the entire article in the April 17 edition of the Blackfoot Morning News

Start the conversation, or Read more at Morning News.