Illusionists to wrap up 2016-17 season at BPAC
The Blackfoot Performing Arts Center will wrap up the 2016-17 season with the Russian-born illusionist, Vitaly Beckman at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 26. This concert will replace the magic Adam Trent show that was scheduled for Feb. 17. read the entire article in the April 17 edition of the Blackfoot Morning News
Blackfoot Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Top Line Auto Sales (Mar '13)
|Feb '17
|Happy customers
|10
|don't eat at the pizza hut on 17th st (Feb '08)
|Feb '17
|WOW
|26
|Any green?
|Feb '17
|Yadayada
|1
|Swingers in Idaho falls
|Feb '17
|Blinky1235
|1
|Destiny Speirs
|Feb '17
|just weird
|1
|Good rescue it was: Yoda the tortoise saved fro...
|Jan '17
|Still Laughing
|55
|Donna Thorngren found guilty of murder (Oct '07)
|Nov '16
|Somebody
|319
