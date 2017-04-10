Illusionists to wrap up 2016-17 seaso...

Illusionists to wrap up 2016-17 season at BPAC

Next Story Prev Story
37 min ago Read more: Morning News

The Blackfoot Performing Arts Center will wrap up the 2016-17 season with the Russian-born illusionist, Vitaly Beckman at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 26. This concert will replace the magic Adam Trent show that was scheduled for Feb. 17. read the entire article in the April 17 edition of the Blackfoot Morning News

Start the conversation, or Read more at Morning News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Blackfoot Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Top Line Auto Sales (Mar '13) Feb '17 Happy customers 10
don't eat at the pizza hut on 17th st (Feb '08) Feb '17 WOW 26
Any green? Feb '17 Yadayada 1
Swingers in Idaho falls Feb '17 Blinky1235 1
Destiny Speirs Feb '17 just weird 1
News Good rescue it was: Yoda the tortoise saved fro... Jan '17 Still Laughing 55
News Donna Thorngren found guilty of murder (Oct '07) Nov '16 Somebody 319
See all Blackfoot Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Blackfoot Forum Now

Blackfoot Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Blackfoot Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Climate Change
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Blackfoot, ID

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,675 • Total comments across all topics: 280,344,934

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC