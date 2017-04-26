Idaho toddler dies after being 'vicio...

Idaho toddler dies after being 'viciously attacked' by mom's boyfriend

Next Story Prev Story
51 min ago Read more: WTKR-TV Norfolk

Court documents unsealed Tuesday detailed the horrific events investigators say happened when an 18-month-old boy in Blackfoot, Idaho, was "viciously attacked," receiving injuries that ultimately led to his untimely death. Jesus Adan Castillo, 22, is charged with first-degree murder in connection to the death of Zachary Tendoy, the son of Castillo's girlfriend, EastIdahoNews.com reported .

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Blackfoot Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Top Line Auto Sales (Mar '13) Feb '17 Happy customers 10
don't eat at the pizza hut on 17th st (Feb '08) Feb '17 WOW 26
Any green? Feb '17 Yadayada 1
Swingers in Idaho falls Feb '17 Blinky1235 1
Destiny Speirs Feb '17 just weird 1
News Good rescue it was: Yoda the tortoise saved fro... Jan '17 Still Laughing 55
News Donna Thorngren found guilty of murder (Oct '07) Nov '16 Somebody 319
See all Blackfoot Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Blackfoot Forum Now

Blackfoot Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Blackfoot Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Blackfoot, ID

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,905 • Total comments across all topics: 280,584,407

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC