Idaho toddler dies after being 'viciously attacked' by mom's boyfriend

Court documents unsealed Tuesday detailed the horrific events investigators say happened when an 18-month-old boy in Blackfoot, Idaho, was "viciously attacked," receiving injuries that ultimately led to his untimely death. Jesus Adan Castillo, 22, is charged with first-degree murder in connection to the death of Zachary Tendoy, the son of Castillo's girlfriend, EastIdahoNews.com reported .

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.