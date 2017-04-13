I-15 projects to begin Monday, last the summer
The first of 10 construction projects on Interstate 15 will begin Monday, starting with resurfacing six miles of roadway from the Fort Hall Reservation boundary to Burns Road in Blackfoot. Construction by Idaho Transportation Department in this area is expected to continue into the fall.
