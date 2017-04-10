Egg hunt at new venue a great success
More than a thousand children and their parents showed up at Mountain View Middle School to participate in the community Easter egg hunt sponsored by members of the Greater Blackfoot Area Chamber of Commerce. Natori Fullmer, 5, found a prize egg and won a Hannah the Hippo Chomperz from the Idaho Central Credit Union.
