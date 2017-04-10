District releases rodeo schedule

Blackfoot - For those high school rodeo cowboys and cowgirls, action will begin on Friday, April 14 and Saturday, April 15 as District 4 rodeo action gets underway at the Bannock County Fairgrounds. Students from high schools in Bannock, Bingham and Power counties will gather to compete for a chance at a berth in the Idaho high school rodeo state finals which will be held in Pocatello at the Bannock County Fairgrounds.

