District releases rodeo schedule
Blackfoot - For those high school rodeo cowboys and cowgirls, action will begin on Friday, April 14 and Saturday, April 15 as District 4 rodeo action gets underway at the Bannock County Fairgrounds. Students from high schools in Bannock, Bingham and Power counties will gather to compete for a chance at a berth in the Idaho high school rodeo state finals which will be held in Pocatello at the Bannock County Fairgrounds.
