Castillo trial continues
Charged with one count of murder in the first degree, a felony, Jesus Adan Castillo, 22, of Blackfoot, appeared for his preliminary hearing on Thursday morning. Seventh Judicial District Magistrate Judge James Barrett presided over the hearing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Morning News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Blackfoot Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Top Line Auto Sales (Mar '13)
|Feb '17
|Happy customers
|10
|don't eat at the pizza hut on 17th st (Feb '08)
|Feb '17
|WOW
|26
|Any green?
|Feb '17
|Yadayada
|1
|Swingers in Idaho falls
|Feb '17
|Blinky1235
|1
|Destiny Speirs
|Feb '17
|just weird
|1
|Good rescue it was: Yoda the tortoise saved fro...
|Jan '17
|Still Laughing
|55
|Donna Thorngren found guilty of murder (Oct '07)
|Nov '16
|Somebody
|319
Find what you want!
Search Blackfoot Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC