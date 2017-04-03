Blackfoot tennis rolls Pocatello
The Blackfoot Broncos tennis team opened conference play with a dominating win over the visiting Pocatello Indians with the boys winning 6-0 and the girls managing a tie at 3-3. "The boys team has been pretty dominating this season and we are expecting some big things from them this year," Coach Ame Johnson said.
