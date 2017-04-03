Blackfoot pool open house tonight

Prior to tonight's Blackfoot City Council meeting, the city will hold the first of four open meetings to discuss the need for the $5 million pool bond that will be voted on in May. In the spring of 2016 Keller Associates made a thorough evaluation of the swimming pool and found no fatal flaws, but recommended improvements and upgrades to the pool. "We didn't find anything that said shut the pool down today," said Project manager Jim Mullen.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Morning News.