Blackfoot Performing Arts Center wraps up season with illusionist

The Blackfoot Performing Arts Center will wrap up the 2016-17 season with the Russian-born illusionist, Vitaly Beckman at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 26. This concert will replace the magic Adam Trent show that was scheduled for February 17. All tickets sold for the earlier concert will be honored for the Vitaly show. Tickets are $20, $15, and $10 and are available to purchase at blackfootpac.com, 317-5508, or Music and Families in Blackfoot.

