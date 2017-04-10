BHS Seniors serve in Blackfoot
Blackfoot High School Seniors were out in the community donating their time to a variety of projects from cleaning parking lots at Ridge Crest Elementary and Jensen Grove to helping out at the Blackfoot Public Library. "At Blackfoot High School we recognize the importance of community service, said Blackfoot high principal Roger Thomas.
