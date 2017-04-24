Administrative Professionals in Blackfoot get some well deserved recognition
Wednesday is National Administrative Professional's Day and the administrative professionals in Blackfoot are getting some well deserved recognition. At Ridge Crest Elementary they celebrated with cake and gift from the PTA, as well as from Principal Randy Martineau and the teachers.
