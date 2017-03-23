The City of Blackfoot to hold open meeting on pool bond
The City of Blackfoot will hold the first of four open meetings at 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 4 in the council chambers of City Hall, to discuss the need for the $5 million pool bond that will be voted on in May. In the spring of 2016 Keller Associates made a thorough evaluation of the swimming pool and found no fatal flaws, but recommended improvements and upgrades to the pool. "We didn't find anything that said shut the pool down today," said Project manager Jim Mullen.
