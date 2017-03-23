The City of Blackfoot to hold open me...

The City of Blackfoot to hold open meeting on pool bond

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Morning News

The City of Blackfoot will hold the first of four open meetings at 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 4 in the council chambers of City Hall, to discuss the need for the $5 million pool bond that will be voted on in May. In the spring of 2016 Keller Associates made a thorough evaluation of the swimming pool and found no fatal flaws, but recommended improvements and upgrades to the pool. "We didn't find anything that said shut the pool down today," said Project manager Jim Mullen.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Morning News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Blackfoot Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Top Line Auto Sales (Mar '13) Feb 21 Happy customers 10
don't eat at the pizza hut on 17th st (Feb '08) Feb 21 WOW 26
Any green? Feb '17 Yadayada 1
Swingers in Idaho falls Feb '17 Blinky1235 1
Destiny Speirs Feb '17 just weird 1
News Good rescue it was: Yoda the tortoise saved fro... Jan '17 Still Laughing 55
News Donna Thorngren found guilty of murder (Oct '07) Nov '16 Somebody 319
See all Blackfoot Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Blackfoot Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Watch for Bingham County was issued at March 23 at 11:51AM MDT

Blackfoot Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Blackfoot Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Wikileaks
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
 

Blackfoot, ID

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,596 • Total comments across all topics: 279,770,469

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC