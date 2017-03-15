Spanish radio program promotes public services
Favela is a general handyman at Eastern Idaho Public Health. But it's his message to an audience of 3,000 to 4,000 each day at noon on La Super Caliente radio at 103.7 FM that might have a bigger impact.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post Register.
