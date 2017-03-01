Senior center kicks off March for Meals campaign with a breakfast
The Bingham County Senior Citizens center was filled Saturday, with members of the community who came out for the pancake breakfast that kicked off the National Meals on Wheels "March for Meals" campaign. Throughout the month of March the senior center will be collecting donations to help pay for the delivery of meals to seniors in the community who are homebound and in need of help.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Morning News.
Add your comments below
Blackfoot Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Top Line Auto Sales (Mar '13)
|Feb 21
|Happy customers
|10
|don't eat at the pizza hut on 17th st (Feb '08)
|Feb 21
|WOW
|26
|Any green?
|Feb 20
|Yadayada
|1
|Swingers in Idaho falls
|Feb 19
|Blinky1235
|1
|Destiny Speirs
|Feb 10
|just weird
|1
|Good rescue it was: Yoda the tortoise saved fro...
|Jan '17
|Still Laughing
|55
|Donna Thorngren found guilty of murder (Oct '07)
|Nov '16
|Somebody
|319
Find what you want!
Search Blackfoot Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC