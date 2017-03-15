School levies, bonds approved by voters

School levies, bonds approved by voters

Wednesday Mar 15

Proposals for levies and bonds in local school districts drew small crowds and passed with flying colors Tuesday when voters went to the polls. In Idaho Falls School District 91, the renewal of a yearly $6,800,000 supplemental levy passed by 84.01 percent.

