School levies, bonds approved by voters
Proposals for levies and bonds in local school districts drew small crowds and passed with flying colors Tuesday when voters went to the polls. In Idaho Falls School District 91, the renewal of a yearly $6,800,000 supplemental levy passed by 84.01 percent.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post Register.
Comments
Add your comments below
Blackfoot Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Top Line Auto Sales (Mar '13)
|Feb 21
|Happy customers
|10
|don't eat at the pizza hut on 17th st (Feb '08)
|Feb '17
|WOW
|26
|Any green?
|Feb '17
|Yadayada
|1
|Swingers in Idaho falls
|Feb '17
|Blinky1235
|1
|Destiny Speirs
|Feb '17
|just weird
|1
|Good rescue it was: Yoda the tortoise saved fro...
|Jan '17
|Still Laughing
|55
|Donna Thorngren found guilty of murder (Oct '07)
|Nov '16
|Somebody
|319
Find what you want!
Search Blackfoot Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC