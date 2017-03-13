Polls open today for levy elections

Polls for the levy elections in the Blackfoot and Snake River School Districts are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. today, Tuesday, March 14. Electors in the Blackfoot School District are asked to vote on a Supplemental Maintenance and Operations Levy in the amount of $2,150,000 for two years. Blackfoot electors will also vote on a School Plant Facility Reserve Fund Levy for $600,000 for 10 years.

