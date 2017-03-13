Polls open today for levy elections
Polls for the levy elections in the Blackfoot and Snake River School Districts are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. today, Tuesday, March 14. Electors in the Blackfoot School District are asked to vote on a Supplemental Maintenance and Operations Levy in the amount of $2,150,000 for two years. Blackfoot electors will also vote on a School Plant Facility Reserve Fund Levy for $600,000 for 10 years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Morning News.
Add your comments below
Blackfoot Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Top Line Auto Sales (Mar '13)
|Feb 21
|Happy customers
|10
|don't eat at the pizza hut on 17th st (Feb '08)
|Feb 21
|WOW
|26
|Any green?
|Feb 20
|Yadayada
|1
|Swingers in Idaho falls
|Feb 19
|Blinky1235
|1
|Destiny Speirs
|Feb '17
|just weird
|1
|Good rescue it was: Yoda the tortoise saved fro...
|Jan '17
|Still Laughing
|55
|Donna Thorngren found guilty of murder (Oct '07)
|Nov '16
|Somebody
|319
Find what you want!
Search Blackfoot Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC