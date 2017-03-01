New officers sworn in at Bingham County Historical Society
New officers of the Bingham County Historical Society were sworn into office on Wednesday evening at the Blackfoot Senior Citizen Center. New officers include: Richard Lindsay, president; Sara Staub, first vice president; Brenda Orgill, second vice president; Frances Shelton, secretary; and Marty Ellis and Rex Orgill were named board members.
