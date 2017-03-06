New information about child trapped i...

New information about child trapped in submerged vehicle

On March 06, 2017 at about 5:56 p.m., the Bingham County Sheriff's Office received a call that there was a vehicle in the water at Rose Ponds. When the first officers arrived they were able to locate the driver a Cheyenne Rane age 21 of Blackfoot, the passenger a Blake Carver age 24 of Blackfoot and a Paitynn Carver age 3 from Blackfoot.

