Minnie Adams to be honored
Blackfoot resident Minnie Maruji Adams will receive a Lifetime Volunteer Achievement Award from the Bingham County Volunteer Council. The event is scheduled from 1:30-2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 11, at Blackfoot City Hall.
