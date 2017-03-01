March for Meals kickoff
The Bingham County Senior Center will kick off their 15th annual March for Meals campaign from 8 to 10 a.m. Saturday with a pancake breakfast to be held at the senior center. The Blackfoot Elks Lodge is sponsoring the 17th annual pancake breakfast fundraiser.
