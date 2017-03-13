Local mayors raising funds for scholarships
Mayors from Blackfoot, Firth, Shelley and Aberdeen, along with the Shoshone-Bannock Business Council are looking to the local communities to help fund the Mayoral Scholarship to be distributed in May. "The message we are sending is that they matter and they are valuable," said Blackfoot Mayor Paul Loomis. "We are trying to assist, encourage and motivate students."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Morning News.
Add your comments below
Blackfoot Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Top Line Auto Sales (Mar '13)
|Feb 21
|Happy customers
|10
|don't eat at the pizza hut on 17th st (Feb '08)
|Feb 21
|WOW
|26
|Any green?
|Feb 20
|Yadayada
|1
|Swingers in Idaho falls
|Feb 19
|Blinky1235
|1
|Destiny Speirs
|Feb '17
|just weird
|1
|Good rescue it was: Yoda the tortoise saved fro...
|Jan '17
|Still Laughing
|55
|Donna Thorngren found guilty of murder (Oct '07)
|Nov '16
|Somebody
|319
Find what you want!
Search Blackfoot Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC