Jfac Ok's 'trailer' appropriations fo...

Jfac Ok's 'trailer' appropriations for HP deal; reconsiders Admin budget but doesn't change it

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Spokesman-Review

The Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee met this morning to do three things: Two "trailer" appropriation bills related to the state's planned purchase of the HP campus in West Boise, and a reconsideration that turned into something of a tempest in a teapot. On the property purchase, JFAC voted unanimously in favor of the $2 million in general funds required to move the state Tax Commission from its current location to its new home at the HP campus.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Blackfoot Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Top Line Auto Sales (Mar '13) Feb 21 Happy customers 10
don't eat at the pizza hut on 17th st (Feb '08) Feb 21 WOW 26
Any green? Feb 20 Yadayada 1
Swingers in Idaho falls Feb '17 Blinky1235 1
Destiny Speirs Feb '17 just weird 1
News Good rescue it was: Yoda the tortoise saved fro... Jan '17 Still Laughing 55
News Donna Thorngren found guilty of murder (Oct '07) Nov '16 Somebody 319
See all Blackfoot Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Blackfoot Forum Now

Blackfoot Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Blackfoot Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Wall Street
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
 

Blackfoot, ID

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,937 • Total comments across all topics: 279,762,205

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC