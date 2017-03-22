Jfac Ok's 'trailer' appropriations for HP deal; reconsiders Admin budget but doesn't change it

The Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee met this morning to do three things: Two "trailer" appropriation bills related to the state's planned purchase of the HP campus in West Boise, and a reconsideration that turned into something of a tempest in a teapot. On the property purchase, JFAC voted unanimously in favor of the $2 million in general funds required to move the state Tax Commission from its current location to its new home at the HP campus.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.