Free concert Saturday in Firth
Bass trombonist Dave Matlock from Blackfoot is the featured soloist at the Spring Concert of the Community Orchestra at Firth at 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 25, at the Firth High School gymnasium. The public is invited to this free concert.
