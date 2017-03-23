EmaLu Whitworth
EmaLu Whitworth, 90, beloved daughter, wife, mother, grandmother and friend went to be with her heavenly family March 17, 2017. She was born to Alvin and Alta Zollinger in Logan, Utah, on February 17, 1927.
