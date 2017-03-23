EmaLu Whitworth

EmaLu Whitworth

Thursday Mar 23 Read more: Challis Messenger

EmaLu Whitworth, 90, beloved daughter, wife, mother, grandmother and friend went to be with her heavenly family March 17, 2017. She was born to Alvin and Alta Zollinger in Logan, Utah, on February 17, 1927.

