Castillo charged with first degree murder

A Blackfoot man was charged with Murder in the First Degree on Monday, March 27. after the death of 18-month-old Zachary Tendoy. On count one, Murder in the First Degree, Jesus Adan Castillo, 22, will face a minimum of 10 years in prison and up to life imprisonment or death and/or a $50,000 fine.

