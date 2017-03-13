BMH announces new CEO
The Board of Directors at Bingham Memorial Hospital announced today that after two years as Interim Chief Executive Officer and ten years as Chief Financial Officer, Jeff Daniels will retire effective November 17, 2017. Jake Erickson, who currently serves as chief operating officer at BMH, Inc., will take over as CEO on October 1, 2017.
