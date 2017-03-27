Blackfoot swimming pool holds second annual regatta
For the second year in a row Kelsie Case, 10, was the winner of the second annual regatta held Friday at the Blackfoot Swimming Pool. Kelsie, a second year participant, and her teammates began building their cardboard boat on Tuesday.
