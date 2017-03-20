Blackfoot school receives $5,000 grant from Basic American Foods
Cat Vance, Stacy Hostriter, and Clayton Pratt from Basic American Foods presented Blackfoot Heritage Sixth Grade student council with a $5,000 check Monday. The money will be used for the Channel One current events program.
