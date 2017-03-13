Blackfoot Municipal Golf Course opens

The Blackfoot Municipal Golf Course has officially opened for the 2017 season. Golfers were allowed to tee off beginning at 10 a.m. Tuesday and the pro shop will begin accepting and assigning tee times on Thursday, March 16. The Golf Course will be hosting the annual IGA meeting on Thursday, Mar. 16 at 6 p.m. and all interested parties are invited to attend.

