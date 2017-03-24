Blackfoot man jailed for felony injur...

Blackfoot man jailed for felony injury to child

Post Register

A 22-year-old Blackfoot man is in the Bingham County Jail on charges of felony aggravated battery and felony injury to a child. Jesus Adan Castillo was arrested after Blackfoot Police officers responded at about 4 a.m. Thursday to a residence on the 1600 block of Camas Street to assist with an ambulance call for an unresponsive child under 2, a police news release said.

