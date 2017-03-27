Blackfoot FFA members fill sandbags
Members of the Blackfoot High School FFA spent Wednesday morning at the Moreland City Park filling sandbags for a service project. BHS senior Noah Woodland said, "This will save people time if they need sandbags when the snow melts."
