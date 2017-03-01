Blackfoot City Council declares disaster in case of serious
The threat of more flooding led Blackfoot Mayor Paul M. Loomis on Friday to declare a disaster emergency in the city. The City of Blackfoot issued the declaration for the city after repeated flooding and property damage caused by runoff from melting snow.
