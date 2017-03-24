Arts & Music briefly
Art lovers have a few days to take in a unique exhibit at The Art Museum of Eastern Idaho, 300 S. Capital Ave. "SARA: Myth, Dream and Dramatic Episodes," a collection of work from Idaho artist Sara Joyce, wraps up a three-month run at the museum Saturday. According to the Art Museum website the exhibit was "inspired by dreams chronicled in the daily journals" of Joyce, who died in 2011.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post Register.
Add your comments below
Blackfoot Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Top Line Auto Sales (Mar '13)
|Feb '17
|Happy customers
|10
|don't eat at the pizza hut on 17th st (Feb '08)
|Feb '17
|WOW
|26
|Any green?
|Feb '17
|Yadayada
|1
|Swingers in Idaho falls
|Feb '17
|Blinky1235
|1
|Destiny Speirs
|Feb '17
|just weird
|1
|Good rescue it was: Yoda the tortoise saved fro...
|Jan '17
|Still Laughing
|55
|Donna Thorngren found guilty of murder (Oct '07)
|Nov '16
|Somebody
|319
Find what you want!
Search Blackfoot Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC