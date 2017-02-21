Wrestling seeds announced

Wrestling seeds announced

Next Story Prev Story
21 min ago Read more: Morning News

Local teams Snake River and Blackfoot did not fare well in the seeding process for the state wrestling tournament which gets underway on Friday at the Idaho Center in Nampa. Snake River, with 9 district champions among the wrestlers advancing to the state tournament, had only two that received a number one seed in their weight divisions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Morning News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Blackfoot Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Top Line Auto Sales (Mar '13) 1 hr Happy customers 10
don't eat at the pizza hut on 17th st (Feb '08) 22 hr WOW 26
Any green? Mon Yadayada 1
Swingers in Idaho falls Sun Blinky1235 1
Destiny Speirs Feb 10 just weird 1
News Good rescue it was: Yoda the tortoise saved fro... Jan '17 Still Laughing 55
News Donna Thorngren found guilty of murder (Oct '07) Nov '16 Somebody 319
See all Blackfoot Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Blackfoot Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Bingham County was issued at February 21 at 12:21PM MST

Blackfoot Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Blackfoot Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Climate Change
 

Blackfoot, ID

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,491 • Total comments across all topics: 279,054,808

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC