STEM grants given to school in Blackfoot and Aberdeen

At the end of January, the Idaho STEM Action Center awarded nearly a quarter-million dollars in computer science device grants to schools and other public education programs throughout the state, including nearly $12,000 to two schools in Blackfoot. The Blackfoot Charter Community Learning Center received $2,000 to purchase 12 more Chromebooks, doubling their fleet to provide them with enough for a complete class to conduct reading and science projects, practice math facts and learn coding skills.

