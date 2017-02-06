STEM grants given to school in Blackf...

STEM grants given to school in Blackfoot and Aberdeen

Next Story Prev Story
5 min ago Read more: Morning News

At the end of January, the Idaho STEM Action Center awarded nearly a quarter-million dollars in computer science device grants to schools and other public education programs throughout the state, including nearly $12,000 to two schools in Blackfoot. The Blackfoot Charter Community Learning Center received $2,000 to purchase 12 more Chromebooks, doubling their fleet to provide them with enough for a complete class to conduct reading and science projects, practice math facts and learn coding skills.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Morning News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Blackfoot Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Good rescue it was: Yoda the tortoise saved fro... Jan 11 Still Laughing 55
News Donna Thorngren found guilty of murder (Oct '07) Nov '16 Somebody 319
News Guest column: Wildfires disrupted Idaho power b... Nov '16 Stephany McDowell 3
Looking to hookup in IF. Nov '16 Blackheart108 1
News 10-Year-Old Gives Birth After Alleged Rape by I... (May '08) Oct '16 III 66
Jack York Bingham Memorial (Mar '14) Apr '16 People need to kmow 3
News Arroyo to appeal after sentence reduction denied (Sep '14) Sep '14 idahotriple E 1
See all Blackfoot Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Blackfoot Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Bingham County was issued at February 06 at 2:20PM MST

Blackfoot Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Blackfoot Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Mexico
  5. North Korea
 

Blackfoot, ID

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,327 • Total comments across all topics: 278,612,949

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC