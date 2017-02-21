Senior center hygiene drive a success
The hygiene drive, held Thursday by Access Home Health and Hospice, at the Blackfoot Senior Citizen was a huge success according to assistant administrator Cara Fitzgerald. CheriDawn Overdorf, Access Home Health's Community Outreach Specialist, coordinated the drive for The Bingham County Senior Citizen Center.
