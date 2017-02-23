New prosecutor promises to handle eac...

New prosecutor promises to handle each case on its merits

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Challis Messenger

Justin Oleson has been on the job as Custer County's Prosecuting Attorney since he was sworn into office January 9. Custer County Commissioners appointed Oleson to a four-year term late last year. He succeeds Val Siegel, who retired.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Challis Messenger.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Blackfoot Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Top Line Auto Sales (Mar '13) Tue Happy customers 10
don't eat at the pizza hut on 17th st (Feb '08) Tue WOW 26
Any green? Mon Yadayada 1
Swingers in Idaho falls Feb 19 Blinky1235 1
Destiny Speirs Feb 10 just weird 1
News Good rescue it was: Yoda the tortoise saved fro... Jan '17 Still Laughing 55
News Donna Thorngren found guilty of murder (Oct '07) Nov '16 Somebody 319
See all Blackfoot Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Blackfoot Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Bingham County was issued at February 23 at 6:32AM MST

Blackfoot Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Blackfoot Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. NASA
 

Blackfoot, ID

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,228 • Total comments across all topics: 279,086,620

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC