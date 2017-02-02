More
The Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee, which sets the state's annual budget, heard from the state's psychiatric hospital system Thursday. The Department of Health and Welfare requested a whopping 26.5 percent budget increase to $48 million for the state psychiatric hospital system, which includes State Hospital South in Blackfoot, State Hospital North in Orofino, along with private hospital beds and prison beds.
