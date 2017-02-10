Melanie Dawn Smith booked on murder o...

Melanie Dawn Smith booked on murder one charge

The Bingham County Sheriff's Office along with the Blackfoot Police/Bingham County detectives division are currently investigating a homicide that occurred in Bingham County. Melonie D. Smith age 48 was booked into the Bingham County jail for first-degree murder Sunday morning.

