McPhie enters BYU Nursing program as a freshman
Blackfoot resident and Brigham Young University student Rachel McPhie was accepted and started in the BYU Nursing program in January. McPhie was home schooled by her mother until the seventh grade when she entered the Idaho Virtual Academy , and online charter school.
