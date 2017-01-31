Local wrestlers picked for Hall of Fame Classic
Four local wrestlers, Destin Summers of Snake River, Caleb Call of Shelley, Derek Stacey, also of Shelley and Nathan Sargent of Blackfoot have been selected to participate in the Hall of Fame Classic in Boise.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Morning News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Blackfoot Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Good rescue it was: Yoda the tortoise saved fro...
|Jan 11
|Still Laughing
|55
|Donna Thorngren found guilty of murder (Oct '07)
|Nov '16
|Somebody
|319
|Guest column: Wildfires disrupted Idaho power b...
|Nov '16
|Stephany McDowell
|3
|Looking to hookup in IF.
|Nov '16
|Blackheart108
|1
|10-Year-Old Gives Birth After Alleged Rape by I... (May '08)
|Oct '16
|III
|66
|Jack York Bingham Memorial (Mar '14)
|Apr '16
|People need to kmow
|3
|Arroyo to appeal after sentence reduction denied (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|idahotriple E
|1
Find what you want!
Search Blackfoot Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC