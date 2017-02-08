Legislative breakfast
Members of the Blackfoot and Snake River school districts joined other community members Thursday for the first legislative breakfast of the year, along with Blackfoot City Mayor Paul Loomis and city planner Kurt Hibbert. Representatives Julie VanOrden and Neil Anderson, and Sen. Steve Bair took time out of their busy schedule to answer questions, via Skype, from members of the community.
