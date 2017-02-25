IFPD won't ID victims, other agencies...

IFPD won't ID victims, other agencies will

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Feb 25 Read more: Post Register

The Idaho Falls Police Department still has not officially released the names of the victims in a pair of fatal January shootings. The Post Register was able to confirm the names of the victims in those cases through family members or records requests.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post Register.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Blackfoot Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Top Line Auto Sales (Mar '13) Feb 21 Happy customers 10
don't eat at the pizza hut on 17th st (Feb '08) Feb 21 WOW 26
Any green? Feb 20 Yadayada 1
Swingers in Idaho falls Feb 19 Blinky1235 1
Destiny Speirs Feb 10 just weird 1
News Good rescue it was: Yoda the tortoise saved fro... Jan '17 Still Laughing 55
News Donna Thorngren found guilty of murder (Oct '07) Nov '16 Somebody 319
See all Blackfoot Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Blackfoot Forum Now

Blackfoot Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Blackfoot Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Iraq
  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Health Care
  5. Wall Street
 

Blackfoot, ID

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,851 • Total comments across all topics: 279,406,302

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC