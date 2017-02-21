Harvey opens at BPAC Wednesday night
Wednesday night was opening night for Harvey performed by the Blackfoot High School Drama Department at the Blackfoot Performing Arts Center . Kaylee Cook played Veta Louise Simmons, Elwood P. Dowd was played by Jacob Jenneiahn and Cami Dougal as Myrtle Mae Simmons opened the show and had the audience laughing from the beginning.
