Harvey opens at BPAC Wednesday night

Harvey opens at BPAC Wednesday night

Next Story Prev Story
50 min ago Read more: Morning News

Wednesday night was opening night for Harvey performed by the Blackfoot High School Drama Department at the Blackfoot Performing Arts Center . Kaylee Cook played Veta Louise Simmons, Elwood P. Dowd was played by Jacob Jenneiahn and Cami Dougal as Myrtle Mae Simmons opened the show and had the audience laughing from the beginning.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Morning News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Blackfoot Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Top Line Auto Sales (Mar '13) Tue Happy customers 10
don't eat at the pizza hut on 17th st (Feb '08) Tue WOW 26
Any green? Mon Yadayada 1
Swingers in Idaho falls Feb 19 Blinky1235 1
Destiny Speirs Feb 10 just weird 1
News Good rescue it was: Yoda the tortoise saved fro... Jan '17 Still Laughing 55
News Donna Thorngren found guilty of murder (Oct '07) Nov '16 Somebody 319
See all Blackfoot Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Blackfoot Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Bingham County was issued at February 22 at 12:20PM MST

Blackfoot Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Blackfoot Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Supreme Court
  3. NASA
  4. Pakistan
  5. Iraq
 

Blackfoot, ID

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,752 • Total comments across all topics: 279,077,521

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC