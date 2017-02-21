Harvest for Hunger campaign opens
The CHS Bingham Cooperative is gathering donations of money, food and crops to help fight hunger. As part of CHS Harvest for Hunger food and fund drive, CHS Bingham Cooperative will accept contributions from now through March 20 at its locations in Blackfoot and American Falls.
