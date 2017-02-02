F&G releases rules for moose, sheep and goats

The Idaho Fish and Game Commission on Jan. 26 adopted new rules for moose, bighorn sheep and mountain goat for the 2017-18 hunting seasons. a There will be 805 moose tags available each year in 2017-18, which is a statewide net reduction of 45 antlered moose tags and 23 antlerless moose tags from 2015-16.

