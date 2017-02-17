Couple stays busy to enjoy retirement
Amando and Janet Alvarez of Blackfoot have found a variety of activities to keep them busy and moving in there golden years. Amando will begin intermediate Spanish class for the community and Janet provides Zumba Gold classes twice a week, Zumba Gold Chair once a week and every Saturday a regular Zumba at the Blackfoot Senior Citizens Center.
